Here’s A Look At Miami Dolphins’ 2017 Preseason Opponents

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL has released the 2017 preseason schedule and the Miami Dolphins are opening up at home.
Week 1 (August 10-14): Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins
Week 2 (August 17-21): Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins
Week 3 (August 24-27): Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 4 (August 31-September 1): Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings
Even though the Fins had a successful season a year ago, making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2008, they will not be playing in a nationally televised preseason match.