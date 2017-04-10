WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Here’s A Look At Miami Dolphins’ 2017 Preseason Opponents

April 10, 2017 5:28 PM
Filed Under: Miami Dolphins, NFL

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The NFL has released the 2017 preseason schedule and the Miami Dolphins are opening up at home.

Week 1 (August 10-14): Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Week 2 (August 17-21): Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Week 3 (August 24-27): Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4 (August 31-September 1): Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings

Even though the Fins had a successful season a year ago, making it to the playoffs for the first time since 2008, they will not be playing in a nationally televised preseason match.

