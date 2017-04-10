Marine Keeps Moving And Finds Peace Of Mind At Local Golf Course

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) — Golf may seem like a competitive game when you watch tournament play on television or in person. But to most who play the game, it is also a chance to be outside with friends or even alone for a friendly competition.

Duane Sebastian is a Marine who served in Iraq in 2004 and had been playing golf before his service and continues to play today. CBS4’S Dave Warren joined him for a round of golf at Colony West Golf Club in Tamarac as part of the CBS4 Moving U campaign.

“Ah, it helped a lot. It keeps you humble. It’s just you, the course and the ball. individual competition keeps me at peace,” Duane explained.

The daily stress of serving in Iraq can and did have a lasting effect on soldiers after they returned home, and Duane was no different. But after he picked the game back up in 2006 while stationed in California he became involved with the Veterans Golf Association.

“The VGA is a wonderful association. It lets a lot of veterans that don’t get out and do what they want to meet a lot of other veterans going through the same thing you are or even worse. I will continue to support and play in events with them,” said Duane.

Founded in 2014 the VGA has grown from a simple day of golf between friends to close to 150 tournaments a year across the county, with one of those tournaments at Colony West in Tamarac.

Joining Dave and Duane in a foursome was Bob Ewing, the General Manager of Colony West and Ryan Miller, Assistant Manager. The club participates as one of the VGA golf tournament circuit stops each year.

“You see these players and hear some of the war stories and some of the things they went through. You feel honored that they come and play at your golf course” said Ewing who also hopes to establish the club as a military veteran friendly course.

“It’s very relaxing and peaceful. Once you get playing, you like it and want to continue to play. It takes your mind off a lot of stuff that you may be thinking about,” explained Duane.

