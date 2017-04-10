Lauren’s List: Scientifically Proven Ways To Look Smarter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Of course, we all would like to be smarter. But sometimes looking the part is half the battle!
In fact, looking smarter might give you the confidence you need to engage in some intellectually stimulating conversation, thus giving you a chance to really boost your smarts.
This “Lauren’s List” includes a few scientifically proven ways to look smarter.
- Make eye contact: If someone looks at you while you’re talking, you’re more likely to think he’s smarter. And this isn’t just based on a gut feeling, it seems like there’s some scientific truth to it. Researchers at Brandeis University in Massachusetts found that conversationalists who maintained eye contact rated higher on IQ tests than those who avoided someone’s gaze.
- Smile authentically: The key is to make sure the smile reaches your eyes, literally. When you smile with wrinkles around your eyes, you’re judged to be more intelligent than people whose smiles seem fake. It also helps to make people smile. A study in the journal Psychological Reports found that women who overhear men telling funny jokes believe them to be smarter and more attractive.
- Skip the booze: Alcoholic beverages lower perceived intelligence levels. And now, this doesn’t just mean you’re not as smart when you’re drunk. A study in the Journal of Consumer Psychology found that people simply holding wine or beer are judged as less intelligent than those holding soda or water.
- Wear glasses: It sounds cliché, but there’s research to back it up! One survey found 43 percent of people think that glasses make people look smarter, and 40 percent of people consider wearing clear lenses to seem intelligent. Now, full disclosure, that study was conducted by the UK based College of Optometrists, which has a particularly vested interest in people actually wearing glasses. Just saying.
