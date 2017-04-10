PLAYER: Wayne Parrish
POSITION: WR/S
SCHOOL: Coral Springs Taravella
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 185
SCOUTING: When we last checked in on this quality football player during the season, very few people had heard of him. While that has changed and the interest has started to pick up, there are many who feel that Parrish is still being way undersold. Coaches, players and those who evaluate football players, strongly feel that this is someone who can be a difference-maker for years to come. Parrish is a very physical pass catcher who has also been relied on to play in the defensive secondary. He does not back down from anyone – on either side of the ball. Watch his stock rise when more school get a chance to evaluate him during the spring.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6083650/wayne-parrish