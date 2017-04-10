Florida Panther Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Hendry Co.

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CLEWISTON (CBSMiami) – The body of the tenth Florida panther killed this year in the state has been found in Hendry County.
The state’s Fish nd Wildlife Agency said the year and half old female had been hit by a vehicle. Its remains wee found April 5th.
Eight of the ten Florida Panthers who died this year were hit by vehicles. This was the fourth dead panther found in Hendry County.
Panthers were once found throughout Florida, as far west as Arkansas and as far north as South Carolina. Today only about 120-230 adult panthers exist, primarily in southwest Florida.