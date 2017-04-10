Florida Panther Struck, Killed By Vehicle In Hendry Co.

April 10, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: Florida Panther, Hendry County

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CLEWISTON (CBSMiami) – The body of the tenth Florida panther killed this year in the state has been found in Hendry County.

The state’s Fish nd Wildlife Agency said the year and half old female had been hit by a vehicle. Its remains wee found April 5th.

Eight of the ten Florida Panthers who died this year were hit by vehicles. This was the fourth dead panther found in Hendry County.

Panthers were once found throughout Florida, as far west as Arkansas and as far north as South Carolina. Today only about 120-230 adult panthers exist, primarily in southwest Florida.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia