FBI Search For Florida Man Accused Of Multi-Million Dollar Scheme

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The FBI is looking for a Florida man wanted for his alleged involvement in a multi-million dollar mortgage fraud scheme in parts of the state.
Jaime Jesus Sola Avila, believed to be in his late 50s, was last known to have lived in Doral with ties to the Westchester area of Miami.
Federal officials say the alleged operation lasted from 2007 to 2008 between Miami, Tampa and Largo.
Avila allegedly recruited unqualified buyers to purchase condos under false and fraudulent pretense. He also allegedly recruited people to forge documents so the buyers could get approved for mortgages on the condos.
Back in January, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Avila after being charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud and bank fraud.
In February, he was made aware of the charges and has not been seen since.
Avila, a convicted felon, also uses the aliases Jaime Sola, Jaime Jesus Sola and Javier Ignacio Sola. He is about 5’11” and weighs about 180 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000.