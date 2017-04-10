Dead Bat Prompts Fresh Express Salad Recall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dead bat found a in a pre-packaged salad in Florida has led Fresh Express to issue a recall.
The recall is for five-ounce packages of Organic Marketside Spring Mix marketed in a clear container with production code G089B19 and a best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017 located on the front label, and UPC code 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the container.
The recalled salads were distributed only to Walmart stores located in Florida and seven other states. Walmart acted quickly to remove the product from store shelves.
No other Marketside salads are included in the recall. Fresh Express salads are not subject to a recall.
People who bought the recalled salad mix are urged to throw it out and call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 for a full refund.