Dead Bat Prompts Fresh Express Salad Recall

April 10, 2017 5:32 AM
Filed Under: Consumer, Recall

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A dead bat found a in a pre-packaged salad in Florida has led Fresh Express to issue a recall.

The recall is for five-ounce packages of Organic Marketside Spring Mix marketed in a clear container with production code G089B19 and a best-if-used-by date of APR 14, 2017 located on the front label, and UPC code 6 8113132897 5 located on the bottom of the container.

The recalled salads were distributed only to Walmart stores located in Florida and seven other states. Walmart acted quickly to remove the product from store shelves.

No other Marketside salads are included in the recall. Fresh Express salads are not subject to a recall.

People who bought the recalled salad mix are urged to throw it out and call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center toll-free at (800) 242-5472 for a full refund.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia