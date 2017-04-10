Cardinal Gibbons Gets Another Shot At Airo 7v7 State Title

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

For as long as most can remember, Cardinal Gibbons has gotten to a certain point with its football program but just couldn’t get past that next hurdle.

Not since 1990, has the program been to that level – when they lost in the Class 3A title game to Live Oak Suwannee.

But that has been changing.

First with veteran head coach Mike Morrill, and now with one-time Chiefs’ standout football and baseball player and former assistant coach turned head coach, Matt Dubuc.

To illustrate how far this program has come – especially in the offseason – all you had to do was look at last year’s Airo 7v7 State Championship.

This is a program that has rarely taken part in the state and regional 7-on-7 events. But with all the athletes they had on the roster last year, they signed up for the event and ended up winning the “state title”.

In the regular season, the Chiefs used that victory as a springboard. They were 9-2 and finished second, winning a state playoff game.

On Sunday, they were back at it – as the defending state champions of the event, which rolled into McArthur High Stadium with several other programs.

What the Chiefs did was give themselves another chance to win a team 7-on-7 state title as they will be joined in June by Stranahan (All In), Chaminade-Madonna (Lions) and Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer (MT Panthers) in Kissimmee for the state championship.

Cardinal Gibbons is a program that many will be looking at when the 2017 season begins. They have worked toward getting to this level for the past three years.

The major hurdle for this program playing for a state championship will come from its own district once again.

Plantation American Heritage has been the obstacle, and as they head toward the spring, you have to believe that this could be the year things change.

But, as we all know, the coaching and personnel that American Heritage has is top flight.

However, speaking honestly, the gap certainly closed last year – and it was evident in both games.

If you watched Gibbons play last season – you saw speed, athleticism, maturity, leadership and a true belief that they could compete with anyone on their schedule. The Chiefs bring plenty to the table on both sides of the ball.

While Dubuc believes that his offensive and defensive lines have more prospects and promise that just about any in school history – and as a graduate, he knows.

The playmakers they had at the 7-on-7 events will match up against anyone.

In the Sunday event, the Chiefs featured some quality prospects. Athletes who have a real chance of making a major impact in 2017.

Entered as the CHIEFS, prospects who impressed included 2018 receivers Carlos Sandy, Jordan Riggins, Brandon Lee, and brothers Tavontae and Lavontae Decius.

Defensively, secondary standouts Ron Hardge III, Maxwell Worship, Khouri Howson; linebackers Donnell Bennett III, Ryan Saddler and Angel Lozano made a major difference.

There are also Class of 2019 prospects such as quarterback Nik Scalzo; receivers Chris Benestad and Nikolas Ognenovic; athlete Dimon Stewart, and linebacker Nico Scheesley.

The 2020 class is also impressive for the Chiefs as safety/receiver Majon Wright (great family bloodlines) and running back Tajae Davis.

In addition to Cardinal Gibbons, other programs competing for a place in the state championships on Sunday included: Archbishop McCarthy (Mavericks), Vero Beach (Vero Express), North Fort Myers (Big Red), Hialeah (Thoroughbreds), Cypress Bay (Lightning), Blanche Ely, McArthur (Mustangs), Taravella (Trojan Boys), Piper (Bengals), Doral Academy (Firebirds), Champagnat (Miami Lions), American (Patriots) and Edison (Red Raiders).

Here are some of the prospects each team brought:

American (Patriots)

2018 – Javon Gary, CB

2018 – Kevin Georges, RB

2018 – Khalil Love, WR

2019 – Jared Mack, CB

2018 – Dorian Mathis, DL

2018 – Jeremiah Simeon, CB

2019 – Jaysen Soroh, WR

2018 – Wanya Williams, QB

2018 – Greg Wilson, WR

Archbishop McCarthy (Mavericks)

2018 – Ramsey Baty, TE

2019 – Derek Burns, OLB

2020 – Ethan Corbjn, WR

2018 – Andrew Hallman, S

2020 – Cody Hallman, QB

2019 – Khymani Martin, WR

2020 – Daryl Porter, Jr., DB

2019 – Jesse Rivera, QB

2018 – Gino Sandora, LB

2018 – Denzel Simmon, OLB

2020 – Andrew Volmar, WR

Blanche Ely (Tigers)

2018 – Jamal Barton, Athlete

2018 – Jamari Brown, Athlete

2018 – Tayondric Crowder, DB

2019 – Deshaun Davis, Athlete

2018 – James Harris, CB

2018 – Akeem Hayes, WR

2018 – Yanez Rogers, Jr., CB

Chaminade-Madonna (Lions)

2018 – Marvin Alexander, WR

2018 – Zeke Alexander, DE

2018 – Quinn Dempsey, QB

2019 – Jake Hoffman, LB

2019 – Marlin Mayo, WR

2019 – Daelen Menard, QB

2019 – Justin Richardson, DB

2018 – Shaun Shivers, RB

2019 – Keontra Smith, S

2018 – C.J. Williams, LB

2018 – Jordan Williams, LB

2018 – Xavier Williams, WR

Champagnat (Miami Lions)

2020 – Marc Britt, WR

2018 – Terrence Crittenden, RB

2019 – Kevin Dessources, QB/Athlete

2018 – Keyshon Gardner, RB

2019 – Donald Georges, LB

2018 – Donovan Georges, LB

2019 – JaRule Harris, DB

2019 – Daryn Duke Jones, Athlete

2018 – Desjaun Kearse, QB

2019 – Lamarcus King, DB

2020 – Johnquai Lewis, WR

2020 – Jesus Machado, LB

2018 – Michel Maximious, LB

2018 – Leon McClain, WR

2020 – Calvin Montgomery, RB

2019 – Patrell Nadel, WR

2019 – Isaiah Pierre, RB

2019 – Arthur Roberts, Athlete

2018 – Tyrik Robinson, LB

2020 – Dartrell Rolle, DB

2018 – Gregory Rousseau, Athlete

2018 – Jahani Wright, WR

Cypress Bay (Lightning)

2019 – Alejandro Andino

2019 – Bernie Jadotte, WR

2018 – Deeandrew Jean, WR

2018 – Isaac Malcolm, CB

2018 – Ricky Malcolm, CB

2018 – Julian Powell, S

2018 – Marlon Serbin, QB

2018 – Devin Singer, RB

2018 – Matthew Torio, TE/DE

2019 – Michael Weber II, CB

2019 – Jacob Wucher, CB

Doral Academy (Firebirds)

2020 – Elijah Abreu, S

2019 – Tavares Bradley, WR

2020 – Kahlil Brantley, WR

2018 – Brandon Dominguez, S

2021 – Timothy Burns, Jr., DB

2018 – Terrell Cofield, LB

2019 – Brieon Fuller, WR

2019 – Paul Galeano, FS

2018 – Ariel Garcia, WR

2019 – Oscar Garcia, LB

2020 – Harry Henderson, S

2019 – Johnathan Nunez, DB

2020 – Jethro Joseph, LB

2020 – Shemar Paul, RB

2018 – Natavious Payne, WR

2019 – Wendol Philord, CB

Dwyer (MT Panthers)

2018 – Justin Birchette, CB

2018 – Anfernee Coleman, WR

2018 – Lubens Ervil, WR

2018 – Jahmai Fletcher, LB

2018 – Zephanijah Fletcher, WR

2019 – Daniel Foster, TE

2019 – Reginald Gadson, WR

2018 – Andrew Kasten, WR

2018 – Trevor Omans, QB

2019 – D’Andre Ruiz, DE

2018 – Darius Sephus, DB

2018 – Cephus Smith, WR

2019 – Daquan Williams, DB

2018 – Carl Willis, Jr., CB

Edison (Red Raiders)

2019 – Marcus Barthel, RB

2018 – T.J. Craig, QB

2018 – Keythan Drayton, Jr., WR

2018 – Lamont Finnie, Athlete

2019 – Ricky McKnight, WR

2018 – Jermaine McMillian, S

2018 – Myki Morno, Athlete

2018 – Andrew Reese, DB

2018 – Alvonta Shelton, WR

2018 – Nate Webster III, S

Hialeah (Thoroughbreds)

2020 – Andre Beneby, S

2020 – Emmanuel Leatherwood, Athlete

2018 – Jason Lubin, CB

2018 – Nick Rivera, DE

2020 – Jovon Smith, Athlete

2018 – Juwan Starks, CB

2018 – Mitrelle Strong, WR

2019 – JuZion Wade, QB

2019 – Ricardo Young, Athlete

McArthur (Mustangs)

2020 – Jeremy Acosta, LB

2020 – Horace Atkins, QB

2020 – Newton Frank, CB

2019 – Kenny Joseph, WR

2020 – Dontae Lunan, Athlete

2019 – Andrew Manning, Athlete

2018 – Wilson Martinez, LB

2019 – Michael McPhee, Jr., CB

2020 – Ja’tere Rodwell, WR

2019 – Roshaughn Sutherland, LB

2020 – Jaclyn Taylor, RB

2019 – Kelvin Taylor, Jr., WR

2019 – Kevonta Walker, WR

2018 – Dominick Watt, WR

North Fort Myers (Big Red)

2018 – Fa’Najae Gotay, LB

2018 – Cameron Howitt, Athlete

2018 – Blake McPherson, WR

2018 – Toby Noland, QC

2018 – Joe Wilkins, Jr., WR

Piper (Bengals)

2020 – Devonte Brown, Athlete

2019 – Keyshawn Dawkins, WR

2018 – Marcus Decius, WR

2018 – Markel Grant, RB

2019 – Jamarcus Hallman, DB

2019 – Zane Hight, DB

2020 – Derohn King, QB

2019 – Darius McKenzie, LB

2019 – Patrick Ottey, CB

2020 – Jakari Ponder, RB

2018 – Josh Riles, DB

2019 – Jadus Rogers, LB

2018 – Nathaniel Stubbs, RB

2020 – Omar Sweeting, WR

2020 – Jalen Thomas, Athlete

Stranahan (All In)

2018 – Jaquan Brayboy, WR

2018 – Milton Cook, WR/CB

2018 – Trevontae Cunningham, LB

2018 – Maurquel Dillard, Athlete

2018 – Uchenna Ezewike, LB

2019 – Edward German, WR

2018 – Jyiquon Grisswell, RB

2018 – Dionte Henderson, FS

2018 – Ginial Isma, CB

2018 – J’Veion Johnson, LB

2019 – Kyle McGregor, WR

2019 – Albert Pickett, FS

2019 – Jonathan Solomon, QB

Taravella (Trojan Boys)

2018 – Malik Beckford, QB

2019 – John Duron, RB

2018 – Alexander Hubbard, LB

2018 – Dorian Johnson, WR

2018 – Wayne Parrish, WR

2018 – Moses Snell, Jr., WR

2018 – Jamal Walsh, RB

2018 – Jordan Walsh, WR

2019 – Vantravious Williams, WR

Vero Beach (Vero Express)

2018 – Jacob Bell, WR

2019 – Javien Cuff, WR

2018 – Akeem Dixon, RB

2019 – Demarcus Harris, WR

2020 – Ryan Jankowski, QB

2018 – David Reese, LB

2018 – Will Stribling, WR

2018 – Jamar Trusty, WR