Bills’ LeSean McCoy Goes After Fins’ Kiko Alonso On Social Media

Following the new social norm, two professional athletes are embattled in a social media beef.

It’s not unusual for athletes to post pictures of themselves in game action on the popular photo-sharing app Instagram. It is an effective way to promote themselves and connect with fans.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso did just that recently, sharing what appeared to be a professional photo of he and another Dolphins player making a tackle on Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy.

Alonso shared the photo on his personal page (@elbravo_47) with the caption: “El Blankito ojos claros #ozuna #futbolamericano #miamidolphins #yatusabes” and received upwards of 5,000 “likes” and 1,700 comments on the picture.

One person who did not like the picture was McCoy.

As it was pointed out by the Palm Beach Post’s Joe Schad, McCoy, or someone using his verified Instagram account (@shadymccoy), commented on the post:

“boy ya dad wish u was as good as me… n ya new contract garbage lol my 2011 money …”

And he followed that grammatically eloquent gem up by also writing:

“take me off ya page u BUM”

It’s worth noting that Alonso and McCoy have some indirect history with one another.

Two years ago, the Bills traded Alonso to Philadelphia for “Shady” McCoy. Miami subsequently traded for Alonso in 2016 and recently re-signed him to a 4-year deal worth a total of $28.9 million, which includes $18.5 million guaranteed and more than $26 million over the final three years.

Beyond that, the two have no other inherent connection or have engaged in any other quarrels.

Perhaps it’s just McCoy taking the divisional rivalry between the teams a bit more seriously than others tend to.

Alonso also posted a picture on Saturday showing him bearing down on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Phillip Rivers – asking fans to comment with a caption for the candid photo.

Maybe we’ll be hearing something from Rivers soon.