Odor At Home Depot Sickens Nearly A Dozen

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Nearly a dozen people reported feeling sick from a strong odor at a Home Depot outlet and three of them were taken to a hospital.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the odor was detected at the home improvement store in North Miami Beach on Friday evening and that the hardware outlet was briefly evacuated.
Three people were taken to a hospital but there was no immediate update on their condition. Local reports say some customers reported they began coughing before they went outside, where they were checked out by paramedics.
Officials said they didn’t know what caused the incident at the store. People were later allowed back inside.
