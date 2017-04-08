1 Dead, 2 Wounded In Merrick Park Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) — One person is dead and police have locked down the Shops at Merrick Park after a gunman opened fire inside a gym.
Two others were airlifted to the hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds.
The surrounding areas were shut down to traffic, as well, at Le Jeune Road from Bird Road to US-1.
The shooting happened inside the Equinox Fitness Club.
SWAT units were stationed around the mall as shoppers ran to safety.
Coral Gables Police said the scene has now been secured. Miami-Dade Police are assisting in the investigation.