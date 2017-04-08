Miami Beach Making Sure 9th Annual Gay Pride Parade Stays Safe & Fun

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — As the weekend brings one of the most colorful parades of the year to Miami Beach, police are making sure it remains safe and fun for everyone.
The 9th annual Gay Pride parade will shut down Ocean Drive as south Florida’s LGBTQ community comes together to celebrate.
This year, to ensure a safe environment, many Miami Beach businesses are displaying a sticker indicating they’re safe places for anyone experiencing harassment.
“If for any reason you’re walking anywhere in South Beach and you don’t feel safe, you can walk in to that business until someone can get there to help you,” said Paul Thomas.
The parade starts at noon on Sunday and will make its way down Ocean Drive from 5th to 15th Street, promising plenty of celebrities, floats and, of course, rainbows.