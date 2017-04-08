Conley Takes Hill In Big Apple

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (SportsDirect Inc.) — Christian Yelich hit .310 in the World Baseball Classic, and the Miami Marlins’ left fielder has carried that hot streak into the regular season as the Marlins play Saturday at the New York Mets in the middle game of a three-game series.

Yelich went 2-for-5 Friday in Miami’s series-opening 7-2 victory Friday – a contest in which Yelich homered at Citi Field for the fourth consecutive game dating back to last season.

One of the stars of the USA team that won the WBC for the first time last month, Yelich is batting .333 with a homer and two RBIs through four games.

New York, which won two of three games from Atlanta to open its season, had no answer in the opener after allowing just five runs in its first three games.

Leadoff hitter Jose Reyes finished 0-for-5 Friday and is batting just .056 so far. Yoenis Cespedes had started the season 2-for-14 before blasting his first homer of the season – a solo shot in the eighth inning.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Florida (Miami), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Marlins LH Adam Conley (2016: 8-6, 3.85 ERA) vs. Mets RH Robert Gsellman (0-0, 0.00)

The 26-year-old Conley is 12-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 40 games (36 starts) in his first two seasons. He went 4-1 in an eight-start stretch from July 3-Aug. 13 last season, before being sidelined for six weeks with left hand tendinitis. Conley, who gave up 12 runs (nine earned) in 15 2/3 innings in spring training, has been outstanding against New York in five career appearances (four starts), posting a 1.11 ERA with 22 strikeouts and four walks in 24 1/3 innings.

Gsellman made his season debut in relief Monday against Atlanta, pitching a scoreless inning with two hits allowed and one strikeout. He finished with a 4-2 record and a 2.42 ERA in eight games (seven starts) as a rookie last season. The 23-year-old Gsellman posted a 2.31 ERA in 23 1/3 innings during spring training, striking out 15 while walking only five.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York CF Curtis Granderson had two hits Friday after going 2-for-12 in his first three games.

2. Miami C A.J. Ellis went 0-for-4 in his Marlins debut, after C J.T. Realmuto went 7-for-12 with two homers and four RBIs in the three-game series at Washington.

3. Miami RF Giancarlo Stanton has belted 17 homers at Citi Field, most by any visiting player.