Sweden’s Prime Minister Calling Truck Crash A ‘Terror Attack’

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (CBSMiami) — Police in Sweden say at least three people are dead and many injured after a truck barreled down a busy shopping area in Stockholm.
Cell phone images captured the moments just after the large box truck crashed into a popular department store in central Stockholm. Smoke billowed up from the building as the dead and injured lay in a nearby street.
Witnesses saw the truck speeding down the busy street in one of the city’s major pedestrian shopping areas.
“I saw eight people get dragged over,” said one man.
Sweden’s Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said there’s every indication that it was a terrorist attack.
Shoppers ran as emergency services rushed in. Armed police cordoned off the area and authorities shut down the subway system and locked down the Swedish pariament.
A brewery company, which owns the truck, said the vehicle was car-jacked as the driver unloaded his delivery, shortly before the crash. Police also said there were reports of shots fired about 20 minutes away from crash scene.
The incident happened near the same area where a Swedish citizen with a suicide vest blew himself up in 2010. No one else was injured. It also comes just two weeks after a terrorist attack near London’s parliament, where a man drove his SUV across the busy Westminster Bridge, killing four people and injuring dozens more.