Rock The Ocean At This Weekend’s Tortuga Music Festival

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Tens of thousands of music-lovers will start hitting the sand Friday for the annual Tortuga Music Festival in Fort Lauderdale.

Top country artists in the line-up include Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Darius Rucker, Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Old Dominion, Maren Morris and so many more.

The Festival takes place at the Fort Lauderdale Beach Park, 1100 Seabreeze Boulevard. The event is scheduled on Friday, April 7th from 1:00 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. and again from 11:00 A.M. to 10:00 P.M. on both Saturday, April 8th and Sunday, April 9th.

Organizers anticipate a daily crowd attendance upwards of 30,000 for the event.

With that many people, expect traffic issues on all barrier island roadways, especially A1A and Seabreeze Boulevard.

Delays may also be expected on Southeast 17th Street Causeway and Las Olas Boulevard.

The only partial road closure for this event is SE 5th Street (between the Aquatic Complex and SR A1A). The southern side of the parking area will be closed during the event to accommodate shuttle bus traffic.

Click here for Tortuga Music Festival transportation options.

Those who attend the concert are also treated to marine conservation exhibits.

Tortuga Music Festival works hand in hand with the Rock The Ocean Foundation to increase public awareness about the issues impacting the world’s oceans and to support scientific research, education, and ocean conservation initiatives.

Over $300,000 has been given back to their Conservation Village partners as a direct result of ticket sales and donations from Rock The Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival.

CLICK HERE for more information about Tortuga Music Festival