Mother Nature In Charge Of Meandering Holiday Brush Fire

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Low humidity and gusty winds are contributing to a meandering brush fire burning in Everglades Holiday Park.

The Holiday fire, as it’s being called, has charred more than 4,600 acres and it’s not done yet. As of Friday morning, forestry officials said it was only about 30 percent contained.

A forecast shift in winds from the northwest to the north later today could easily blow smoke from the fire into Miami-Dade county.

The National Weather Service has issued a Dense Smoke Advisory for inland Broward and inland Miami-Dade. It includes the Miccosukee Indian Reservation, Coral Springs, Sunrise, Davie, Hollywood, Pembroke Pines, Miramar, Homestead, Miami, Hialeah, and Kendall. It’s in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday.

The wildfire broke out Wednesday afternoon near the Holly Lake mobile home community off US 27 and Johnson Street. Fueled by hot and dry conditions, it spread to the north to Everglades Holiday Park.

On Thursday, heavy smoke and falling ash forced firefighters to close the park to tourists and locals. Airboat rides and alligator shows were canceled.

“The fire is meandering. There’s different pockets of vegetation out there and also with the wind direction and speed, so the fire will pick up and go in a certain direction, but when the wind changes, all of a sudden now it’s in with other possible dense or less dense fuel,” said Scott Peterich with the Florida Forest Service.

The crew fighting the fire is expected to have a tough day on Friday due to the weather conditions. They could use some rain, but that’s not in the forecast.

“Mother Nature is in charge of the fire. It’s going to do what it’s going to do. All we can do is back off, wait, and pick a plan,” said Peterich.