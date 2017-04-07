Miami Police Investigating Shooting That Possibly Started As Kidnapping

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a shooting, which may have started as a kidnapping.
Officers found a man shot in the face on 7th street in Little Havana.
Investigators say he may have been shot a couple days before as part of a kidnapping.
Police now have four people detained.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
