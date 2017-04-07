Miami Police Investigating Shooting That Possibly Started As Kidnapping

April 7, 2017 11:07 PM
Crime, Kidnapping, Miami Police, Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami police are investigating a shooting, which may have started as a kidnapping.

Officers found a man shot in the face on 7th street in Little Havana.

Investigators say he may have been shot a couple days before as part of a kidnapping.

Police now have four people detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

