Miami Beach Police Investigating Shooting On Ocean Drive

April 7, 2017 9:55 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting on Ocean Drive Friday night.

The shooting happened near 10th Street at around 9 p.m.

Police stopped the suspect’s vehicle along the 900 block of Collins Avenue.

One person is currently detained.

Authorities have not said if there is a victim.

If you have any information that can help this investigation, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

