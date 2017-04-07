Miami Beach Police Investigating Shooting On Ocean Drive

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting on Ocean Drive Friday night.
The shooting happened near 10th Street at around 9 p.m.
Police stopped the suspect’s vehicle along the 900 block of Collins Avenue.
One person is currently detained.
Authorities have not said if there is a victim.
If you have any information that can help this investigation, please contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
