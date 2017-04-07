Kia, Hyudai To Recall Million Plus Vehicles

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hyundai and Kia are recalling 1.4 million cars and SUVs because their engines can fail and stall.
The recall covers some of the most popular models, including 2013 and 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe sport SUVs and Sonata midsize cars.
Also covered are Kia Optima midsize cars from 2011 through 2014, Kia Sportage SUVs from 2011 through 2013 and Kia Sorento SUVs from 2012 through 2014.
The South Korean recall includes Hyundai’s Grandeur and Sonata sedans and Kia’s K5, K7 and Sportage with engines produced from 2009 to 2013.
All of the vehicles named in the recall have either 2-liter or 2.4-liter gasoline engines.
The recall is scheduled to start on May 19.
No injuries or crashes have been reported so far.