In The Recruiting Huddle: Tiawan Mullen – Coconut Creek

April 7, 2017 2:11 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Coconut Creek High School, In The Huddle, SFHSSports, Tiawan Mullen

PLAYER: Tiawan Mullen
POSITION: CB/WR
SCHOOL: Coconut Creek
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 170

SCOUTING: Following in the rather large footsteps of his brother Trayvon Mullen, who is now at Clemson – there was never any doubt about how good Tiawan would be. He is a very impressive athlete who started playing the game at a young age and has continued to make a major impact ever since. Another tremendous talent who can play on both sides of the ball, he is being looked at on defense by so many colleges already. Mullen had a strong sophomore season and is currently taking advantage of a high-level offseason 7-on-7 program where he continues to get plenty of recognition. He will be very exciting to watch over the next two years.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6793063/tiawan-mullen

