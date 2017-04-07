In The Recruiting Huddle: Blake Veargis – Miami Norland

April 7, 2017 2:20 PM By Larry Blustein
Blake Veargis, Miami Norland High School

PLAYER: Blake Veargis
POSITION: WR/FS
SCHOOL: Miami Norland
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-11
WEIGHT: 155

SCOUTING: Back as a freshman at Monsignor Pace High School, this was one of the first players in the class to jump on the radar screen. Veargis is a very gifted football player who has plenty of athletic ability and speed to go along with his passion for the game. Moving to Norland for his senior year will give him the opportunity to get more attention as the Vikings will play a challenging schedule in 2017. Watching him play throughout the years, there is certainly no getting around the fact that Veargis is talented and colleges will continue to watch and see how his style of play is elevated by being at a school that has other prospects as well. He is one of those talented players who will get a number of looks in the spring.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4366524/blake-veargis

