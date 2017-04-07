Florida Leaders Give Bipartisan Support To Syria Airstrike

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Florida lawmakers have offered support for President Donald Trump’s decision to launch a military airstrike against Syria.

Trump huddled with his national security team on Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago Resort in Palm Beach to discuss options on Syria.

The Pentagon reports 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles were fired from two us warships in the Mediterranean Sea. The missiles struck the Syrian airfield where the plane that carried the chemical weapon in this week’s attack that killed dozens – including children – took off from.

The Associated Press is reporting that the Syrian military says seven people were killed in the attack and that the airstrike did extensive damage to the airfield.

The Syrian military and Russia have called the airstrike an act of aggression.

A number of South Florida elected officials have expressed their support for the airstrike.

“We’ve got to make sure that the United States remains the leader of the world, to tell these dictators that the use of chemical weapons is never going to be allowed. We won’t just turn our heads and pretend it’s not happening,” said Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen.

“Well, my first reaction is to congratulate the skill, the courage, the bravery of our men and women in uniform. The second is, and I saw as kind of the report was being outlined, I don’t believe this is a message. I believe this is actually a tactical action that furthers an objective, which is important,” said Senator Marco Rubio.

Florida’s Democratic Senator Bill Nelson tweeted out that he supports the President’s decision.

I support the admin’s strike on the air base that launched the chemical attack. I hope this teaches Assad not to use chemical weapons again. — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) April 7, 2017

Democratic congressman Ted Deutch, who represents parts of central Broward and Palm Beach counties tweeted that he supports the targeted airstrike in response to al-Assad’s war crime.

Assad's disregard for int'l law & innocent lives demanded measured response. Now Congress must debate AUMF to focus & limit Syria strategy. pic.twitter.com/nNBOybIwf0 — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) April 7, 2017

However, Deutch said, as many in Congress are echoing, that if President Trump plans to intensify or prolong these air strikes or any military action he needs to discuss it with Congress first.