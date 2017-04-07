Brian Williams Calls Images Of US Missile Launch ‘Beautiful’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami/AP) — NBC News anchor Brian Williams is facing online criticism for waxing poetic about what he called “beautiful pictures” of U.S. missiles launching during an attack on a Syrian air base.

Video released by the military shows Tomahawk missiles targeted for a Syrian airfield launching from the decks of U.S. warships in the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday.

During his MSNBC program, “The 11th Hour,” late Thursday night, Williams said the “beautiful pictures at night” tempted him to quote a line from a Leonard Cohen song: “I am guided by the beauty of our weapons.”

He went on to call the images “beautiful pictures of fearsome armaments.”

Williams was quickly mocked and criticized on Twitter for the remarks, with some users suggesting they were insensitive to the realities of war.

The explosion over Nagasaki was beautiful. I should know, I was there.

-Brian Williams pic.twitter.com/rwvhGnYYPL — Dissident Wisco 🏴‍☠ (@Wisco) April 7, 2017

Brian Williams opens his wallet and out spill dozens of pictures of missile strikes with hearts drawn on them. — Jessie (@NicCageMatch) April 7, 2017

"You've just really got to admire the efficiency of ebola, it's so beautiful." -Brian Williams, probably — Richard Jeter (@MilesToGo13) April 7, 2017

Brian Williams: Pretty Cloud pic.twitter.com/K601WsTn9J — Lock Wilford (@LockWilford) April 7, 2017

MSNBC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

