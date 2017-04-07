Big O’s Big Board – First Round Mock 2.0

April 7, 2017 12:51 PM By Orlando Alzugaray
Filed Under: Miami Dolphins, NFL Draft, Orlando Alzugaray, Taco Charlton

560 WQAM: Twitter | Facebook

With the NFL Draft weeks away, 560 WQAM is turning to show hosts Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray and Alex Donno to put on their prognosticating hats and build mock draft boards for the first round of the draft.

Leading up to the big days (April 27-29), Big O and Donno will update their draft boards with first round picks for each team.

Big O’s Picks

.

Pick Team Player Pos. Hgt. Wgt. College
1 Browns Myles Garrett DE 6-4 272 Texas A&M
2 49ers Solomon Thomas DE 6-3 273 Stanford
3 Bears Jonathan Allen DE 6-3 286 Alabama
4 Jaguars Leonard Fournette RB 6-0 240 LSU
5 Titans Marshon Lattimore CB 6-0 193 Ohio State
6 Jets Mitchell Trubisky QB 6-2 223 N. Carolina
7 Chargers Jamal Adams S 6-0 214 LSU
8 Panthers Reuben Foster LB 6-0 230 Alabama
9 Bengals Haason Reddick LB 6-2 237 Temple
10 Bills Malik Hooker S 6-1 205 Ohio State
11 Saints Mike Williams WR 6-4 220 Clemson
12 Browns Ryan Ramczyk OT 6-6 310 Wisconsin
13 Cardinals Corey Davis WR 6-3 210 W. Michigan
14 Eagles Derek Bennett DE 6-3 260 Tennessee
15 Colts O.J. Howard TE 6-6 252 Alabama
16 Ravens Jabril Peppers ATH 5-11 213 Michigan
17 Redskins Deshaun Watson QB 6-3 210 Clemson
18 Titans Marlon Humphrey CB 6-1 200 Alabama
19 Buccaneers Dalvin Cook RB 5-11 210 Florida State
20 Broncos Forrest Lamp OT 6-4 310 W. Kentucky
21 Lions Zach Cunningham LB 6-4 234 Vanderbilt
22 Dolphins Taco Charlton DE 6-6 277 Michigan
23 Giants David Njoku TE 6-4 245 Miami (Fl.)
24 Raiders Takkarist McKinley LB 6-2 250 UCLA
25 Texans Cam Robinson OT 6-6 322 Alabama
26 Seahawks Garrett Bolles OT 6-5 295 Utah
27 Chiefs Christian McCaffrey RB 5-11 188 Stanford
28 Cowboys Charles Harris DE 6-3 255 Missouri
29 Packers Tim Williams LB 6-3 244 Alabama
30 Steelers Malik McDowell DT 6-5 285 Michigan State
31 Falcons Jarrad Davis LB 6-1 240 Florida
32 Saints John Ross WR 5-11 188 Washington

.

Changes

No. 10 Buffalo Bills
Previous Pick: TE O.J. Howard

No. 15 Indianapolis Colts
Previous Pick: S Malik Hooker

No. 29 Green Bay Packers
Previous Pick: DT Malik McDowell

No. 30 Pittsburgh Steelers
Previous Pick: LB Tim Williams

More from Orlando Alzugaray
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia