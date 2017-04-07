Big O’s Big Board – First Round Mock 2.0

With the NFL Draft weeks away, 560 WQAM is turning to show hosts Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray and Alex Donno to put on their prognosticating hats and build mock draft boards for the first round of the draft.
Leading up to the big days (April 27-29), Big O and Donno will update their draft boards with first round picks for each team.
Big O’s Picks
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|College
|1
|Browns
|Myles Garrett
|DE
|6-4
|272
|Texas A&M
|2
|49ers
|Solomon Thomas
|DE
|6-3
|273
|Stanford
|3
|Bears
|Jonathan Allen
|DE
|6-3
|286
|Alabama
|4
|Jaguars
|Leonard Fournette
|RB
|6-0
|240
|LSU
|5
|Titans
|Marshon Lattimore
|CB
|6-0
|193
|Ohio State
|6
|Jets
|Mitchell Trubisky
|QB
|6-2
|223
|N. Carolina
|7
|Chargers
|Jamal Adams
|S
|6-0
|214
|LSU
|8
|Panthers
|Reuben Foster
|LB
|6-0
|230
|Alabama
|9
|Bengals
|Haason Reddick
|LB
|6-2
|237
|Temple
|10
|Bills
|Malik Hooker
|S
|6-1
|205
|Ohio State
|11
|Saints
|Mike Williams
|WR
|6-4
|220
|Clemson
|12
|Browns
|Ryan Ramczyk
|OT
|6-6
|310
|Wisconsin
|13
|Cardinals
|Corey Davis
|WR
|6-3
|210
|W. Michigan
|14
|Eagles
|Derek Bennett
|DE
|6-3
|260
|Tennessee
|15
|Colts
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|6-6
|252
|Alabama
|16
|Ravens
|Jabril Peppers
|ATH
|5-11
|213
|Michigan
|17
|Redskins
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|6-3
|210
|Clemson
|18
|Titans
|Marlon Humphrey
|CB
|6-1
|200
|Alabama
|19
|Buccaneers
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|5-11
|210
|Florida State
|20
|Broncos
|Forrest Lamp
|OT
|6-4
|310
|W. Kentucky
|21
|Lions
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|6-4
|234
|Vanderbilt
|22
|Dolphins
|Taco Charlton
|DE
|6-6
|277
|Michigan
|23
|Giants
|David Njoku
|TE
|6-4
|245
|Miami (Fl.)
|24
|Raiders
|Takkarist McKinley
|LB
|6-2
|250
|UCLA
|25
|Texans
|Cam Robinson
|OT
|6-6
|322
|Alabama
|26
|Seahawks
|Garrett Bolles
|OT
|6-5
|295
|Utah
|27
|Chiefs
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5-11
|188
|Stanford
|28
|Cowboys
|Charles Harris
|DE
|6-3
|255
|Missouri
|29
|Packers
|Tim Williams
|LB
|6-3
|244
|Alabama
|30
|Steelers
|Malik McDowell
|DT
|6-5
|285
|Michigan State
|31
|Falcons
|Jarrad Davis
|LB
|6-1
|240
|Florida
|32
|Saints
|John Ross
|WR
|5-11
|188
|Washington
Changes
No. 10 Buffalo Bills
Previous Pick: TE O.J. Howard
No. 15 Indianapolis Colts
Previous Pick: S Malik Hooker
No. 29 Green Bay Packers
Previous Pick: DT Malik McDowell
No. 30 Pittsburgh Steelers
Previous Pick: LB Tim Williams