DeVos Visits Miami Dade College On Day 2 In Florida

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos made her rounds for the second day in South Florida.
Friday morning, DeVos arrived at Miami-Dade College’s Wolfson campus for a tour.
DeVos was taken around their renowned Idea Center and the Miami Animation and Gaming International Complex. The college was hoping she could get a good sense of how important they are to the community.
“We represent the cross-section of America and the future today. We’re the largest campus-based institution in the country with more than 160,000 students with an open door to education so for us it’s important for the secretary to visit us to see the work we’re doing,” said MDC Director of Communications Juan Mendieta.
It has become the norm for DeVos. Public school after public school, even in Miami, her first greeting has been coming from protesters.
Their message was clear – accountability for the controversial secretary who has publicly criticized public schools and public school teachers.
“We want her to know that our community supports public schools, that we love our public schools and that our public schools need funding,” said a Karla Hernandez-Mats with United Teachers Of Dade.
The secretary began her morning at Royal Palm Elementary school. She took a private meeting with the school’s principal and Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho before getting a tour of the school.
Just a day before, the Secretary of Education met with the president of Florida International University (FIU) and student leaders before touring the nursing school and Simulated Training and Research Center.
Earlier, she met with students and teachers at CARE Elementary School in Miami. She read to the children and presented them with a proclamation from President Trump supporting what she believes are the benefits of the school choice model.