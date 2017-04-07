Arrest Made In Miami Gardens Cold Case Murder

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Almost two years after Curtis Smith was murdered in front of his Miami Gardens home, police have arrested a man for pulling the trigger.
Dequentin Thomas, 22, has been charged with Murder and Armed Robbery for the incident that happened on June 2, 2015 at 17630 N.W. 14th Avenue.
Police believe Thomas is one of two individuals seen on a grainy security video struggling with the 61-year-old Smith as he mowed his lawn, before shots were fired, striking Smith, a father and respiratory therapist at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
The two crooks run off and Smith runs back toward his home, where he dies shortly after.
There were reports claiming they were after Smith’s jewelry, however, authorities never confirmed that. Following Thomas’ arrest, they have still not revealed a motive or how they managed to track him down.