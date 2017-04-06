West Broward Brush Fire Burns 600+ Acres

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A smoky brush fire that started in western Pembroke Pines has burned more than 600 acres.
As of Thursday morning, it was only about 20 percent contained.
The fire broke out a couple hundred yards west of the Holly Lake mobile home community.
“I was at work but my mom told me it had gotten really close when she called me,” said Mariela Mino. “I rushed here just in case. It was scary.”
“We could see the flames. That’s how close it was,” said Ferdinand Padilla.
Barbara Neanover, who’s lived at the Holly Lake mobile home community for nearly 40 years, said she’s never seen a fire get this close.
She said this is the first time she recalls a fire jumping the levee behind the mobile home park.
“When I came home a couple hours ago, it was like right behind the house. It was moving swiftly this way,” said Neanover.
The fire is no longer threatening homes, but it’s nearing Everglades Holiday Park.
Florida Forest Service officials say the weather conditions – the dryness and wind – helped this fire spread rather quickly. They’re hoping Thursday morning’s weather conditions work in their favor.
No injuries have been reported at this time. The Forest Service said the blaze could grow up to 1,000 acres.