Rep. Waters Says O’Reilly “Needs To Go To Jail”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — On the campaign trail, supporters of Donald Trump often shouted “lock her up,” referring to Hillary Clinton and her use of a private email server while secretary of State.
Now a U.S. Representative says Fox News host Bill O’Reilly is the one who needs to be locked up.
Rep. Maxine Waters told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes that O’Reilly “needs to go to jail” over sexual harassment allegations.
The Democratic congresswoman added that it’s “all catching up with O’Reilly” and described the situation at Fox News as a “sexual harassment enterprise.”
The New York Times has reported that O’Reilly and his employer have paid $13 million to five women to settle allegations he mistreated them. O’Reilly hasn’t admitted any wrongdoing.
Waters also criticized President Donald Trump for defending the Fox News star, saying his words of support are “coming out of the mouth of someone who has said some terrible things about women.” She calls O’Reilly and Trump “two of a kind.”
Just last week, O’Reilly was forced to apologize for a glib remark he made about Waters’ hair.
(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)