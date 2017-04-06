Legendary Comedian Don Rickles Dead At 90

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Legendary comedian Don Rickles has died.
According to TMZ, Don died Thursday morning of kidney failure while at his home in Los Angeles.
His wife Barbara was at his side when he passed away.
Rickles rose to fame in the 60s with appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “The Dean Martin Show” boosting his popularity.
He reportedly got singer Frank Sinatra’s attention while performing in Miami Beach and the two regularly worked together through the years.
Rickles was best known for being the “insult comic” and was a master at roasting celebrities. He was 90-years-old.