Taste Of The Town: Wynwood Yard, Charcoal Provide A Bit Of Everything

WYNWOOD (CBSMiami) – If you haven’t been to The Wynwood Yard yet, you must set out to this truly zen dining experience.

“It’s definitely where you can come, kick off your shoes and really be yourself,” said Della Heiman, CEO and Founder.

It is the new food and culture hub in Miami.

A 20,000 square foot open air space with a full bar and garden lounge with plenty of room to browse and choose whatever you’re hungry for.

“This is a culinary incubator and entrepreneurial hub, Heiman explained. “Everything here is creative and flexible in nature and we have 15 local startups that are operating out of this space. Most are food and beverage but we also work with design architecture and others who are creative entrepreneurs.”

It’s upscale food trucks like House of Mac, Schnitz N Fritz, Yoko Matcha and more.

The entrepreneurs come out to test their concepts to supportive customers in a very relaxed setting.

Immediately CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo hit up Yoko Matcha for the Matcha Chia Puddin.

She then went to Schnizt N Fritz, an Israeli-Argentinean menu mix for their Yoga Pants Platter with falafel, hummus, tahini and even homemade pickles.

“They are pink and you don’t think they will taste like pickles, but they are better than pickles and they have a kick,” Petrillo said, after biting into one.

And that Matcha Chia Pudding?

“It’s so light and fruity and yummy, without the guilt,” Petrillo said.

Adjacent to the yard is the brand new first full service sit-down restaurant made from shipping containers called Charcoal, created by Ken Lyon.

“We decide to come up with menu concept based on 100% of charcoal cooking,” Lyon said. So that’s the only way we cook. There are no pots and pans in the kitchen. It’s all charcoal grilled. The whole menu is geared that way.”

Back in the kitchen, consulting Chef Nicole Votanois busy whipping up grill friendly dishes with an emphasis on local growers and sustainable foods.

There’s the roasted roots dish, filled with all organic veggies and fresh octopus served with homemade dipping sauces and a grilled pork chop plated and ready for service.

“We’re definitely more formal than the foods trucks but we’re not trying to be fine dining. It’s really fun and people love the space.” Lyon said.

Charcoal is open 7 days a week, dinner only.

The Wynwood Yard is open seven days fpr breakfast, lunch and dinner. For more info visit www.thewynwoodyard.com.