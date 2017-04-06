Senate GOP Ready To Go “Nuclear” To Secure Supreme Court Nomination

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The showdown in the U.S. Senate over the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is expected to come to a head on Thursday with Republicans threatening to trigger the “nuclear option” to prevent a filibuster from Democrats.
While Democrats have enough votes to block Gorsuch’s nomination, Majority Leader Mitch McConnel has threatened a change which will do away with filibusters for Supreme Court nominees.
“The American people will be watching, history will record the decision Democrats make, and there is simply no principle reason to oppose this exceptional Supreme Court nominee,” said McConnell, R-KY.
It takes 60 votes to stop a filibuster and end debate on the nomination. With 52 votes in the Senate, Republicans have fallen short of securing support from eight Democrats. That’s why McConnell is expected to change the rules, a move Democrats have been fighting leading up to the vote.
“They can fundamentally alter the rules and traditions of this great body or they can sit down with us Democrats and the President to come up with a mainstream nominee,” said Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer, D-NY.
A vote to change the Senate rules is expected this Thursday afternoon. The rules change would lower the current 60 vote threshold for Supreme Court nominees to a simple majority. A final confirmation vote on Gorsuch is expected Friday evening.