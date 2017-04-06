Ridesharing Bill Cruises Through The House

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – A measure that would enact statewide regulations on app-based ridesharing companies such as Uber and Lyft has been approved by the state’s House.
A similar proposal goes before the Senate’s Rules Committee on Thursday.
Without any debate, the House voted 115-0 to support its bill which would prevent local governments from imposing regulations on the companies.
On Tuesday, the House bill was amended to include Senate proposals dealing with insurance and background checks. The issue has been the focus of lobbying battles in recent years, pitting Uber and Lyft against taxicab companies and local governments.
Last year, the House voted 108-10 to back similar legislation, but the proposal stalled in the Senate over insurance requirements. Since that time, the leadership of the Senate changed and a number of House members who back the app-based services won election to the Senate.
