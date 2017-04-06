Person Pulled From Water After Boat Capsized Has Died

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – One of six people pulled from the water after their boat capsized off Ft. Lauderdale has died.

The group was fishing about two miles offshore when their boat began taking on water around 10:30 p.m. They were forced to bail out as the boat went under.

A nearby Tow Boat US raced to the rescue. As a Broward Sheriff’s helicopter hovered above shining a spotlight on the people, who had been treading water for 20 minutes, the captain started pulling them aboard. He and a mate were able to pluck four from the water. One of the men was unconscious so the captain immediately began CPR.

“Our job is to tow boats and help refloat boats, but in the end, it’s to help people. Everybody at one point or another has gone outside our line of what are job description is to help, to lend a hand. That’s what we do. That’s what we are here,” said Cole Sisler, another captain with Tow Boat US. “It keeps us going, to be out there, helping people, saving lives if we can.”

A second boat arrived and rescued the two men still in the water.

The Coast Guard arrived and one of the crew members took over the CPR as both boats raced back to shore. The unconscious man, who was rushed to the hospital in extremely critical condition, died.

Sisler said no one on the board the boat had been wearing a life jacket.

It is unclear what caused the boat to sink.