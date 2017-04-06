PLAYER: Jeramy Passmore
POSITION: DE/OLB
SCHOOL: Miami Christopher Columbus
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-2
WEIGHT: 245
SCOUTING: From the time he entered high school at Miami Westminster Christian, there was never any doubt about his ability. Watch him play and you are sold immediately by the way he plays the game. Making the move to play for the Explorers will give him an opportunity for greater exposure – playing larger schools and having more college attention paid to him. Passmore is a classic, throwback football player who plays with passion and displays plenty of talent and leadership. He is one of the prospects that will remain on the radar because he is gifted and is a true difference maker.
TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/5403465/jeramy-passmore