Girlfriend Of Late Marlins Ace Jose Fernandez Talks About Raising Their Child

April 6, 2017 11:44 AM
Filed Under: Jose Fernandez, Maria Arias, Miami Marlins

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The girlfriend of late Miami Marlins star-pitcher Jose Fernandez opened-up about giving birth to their daughter, five months after his tragic death.

Maria Arias is featured in a People Magazine article where she talks about their newborn daughter Penelope.

She also talks about how she’s keeping Fernandez’s legacy alive.

Jose Fernandez was killed in a horrific boat crash after a night of partying just one week after learning they were having a girl.

