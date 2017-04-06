Girlfriend Of Late Marlins Ace Jose Fernandez Talks About Raising Their Child

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The girlfriend of late Miami Marlins star-pitcher Jose Fernandez opened-up about giving birth to their daughter, five months after his tragic death.
Maria Arias is featured in a People Magazine article where she talks about their newborn daughter Penelope.
She also talks about how she’s keeping Fernandez’s legacy alive.
Jose Fernandez was killed in a horrific boat crash after a night of partying just one week after learning they were having a girl.
