Educ. Secretary To Visit Miami Schools, FIU

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is scheduled to visit two Miami schools and Florida International University on Thursday.
DeVos will start her day at CARE Elementary School on NW 1st Ave.
She’ll then visit FIU’s Nicole Wertheim College of Nursing and Health Sciences’ Simulation Teaching and Research Center. There she’ll meet with faculty and students. This will be DeVos’ first visit to a public university as Secretary of Education.
DeVos will wrap her day with a visit to the SLAM Charter School on NW 12th Ave.
During her confirmation hearing, teachers unions across the country and other liberal groups opposed the billionaire’s nomination because of her support of charter schools and school vouchers.