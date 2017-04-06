Report: Trump To Be Briefed On Possible Military Options Against Syria

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Defense Secretary James Mattis is set to brief President Donald Trump on military options against Syria, CBS News reports.

The briefing comes after a chemical attack in Syria believed to have been carried out by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

At least 72 people were killed in the incident, including children.

Doctors from the World Health Organization helped conduct autopsies on victims. Turkish health officials said the results point to possible exposure to sarin nerve agent.

Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are in Florida, where Trump is meeting with China’s leader Xi Jinping.

“What happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity,” Trump said to reporters on Air Force One Thursday while on his way to Florida. “[Assad]’s there and I guess he’s running things, so something should happen.”

At a news conference Wednesday, Trump said the chemical attack changed his opinion about what to do about Syria.

Tillerson spoke out against Russia’s support of the Assad regime Thursday.

“There is no doubt in our minds… that Syria, the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad are responsible for this attack,” Tillerson said. “I think it’s very important that the Russian government consider carefully their continued support for the Assad regime.”

Tillerson’s comments come after U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley spoke out against the attack Wednesday.

“Yesterday’s attack was a new low even for the barbaric Assad regime,” Haley said. “Russia cannot escape responsibility.”

“If Russia has the influence in Syria that it claims to have, we need to see them use it,” Haley said. “We need to see them put an end to these horrific acts. How many children have to die before Russia cares?”