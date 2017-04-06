Coast Guard: Boaters Lost At Sea Were Cuban Migrants

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HAULOVER (CBSMiami) — Two men who claimed to be fishermen lost at sea are most likely going to be deported to Cuba.
Discovered by a boater about five miles off Haulover Beach Wednesday, the men later told authorities that they had been fishing off Marathon when their 22-foot boat became disabled.
“I saw them so far offshore with no fishing rods on the boat and I said, ‘what are you guys doing out here adrift,'” asked Captain Charley, who owns a charter boat company and called the Coast Guard.
The men were treated and rescued.
After investigating, the Coast Guard said the men were not fishermen, but Cuban migrants. They’re being turned over to immigration officials.