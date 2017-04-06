Car Burglar Captured On Video In Plantation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PLANTATION (CBSMiami) — Police are calling on the public to help them identify a car burglar in Plantation.
Video captured the crook on April 2nd at 2:09 a.m. in the 700 block of N.W. 75th Terrace, checking vehicle doors to see if they were unlocked.
The guy was apparently working alongside some partners, at least one of whom was in a car that seemingly followed him house to house. The home security footage showed him test the driver’s door of a locked SUV, before trying the car next to it, which opened up.
He then rummages through the car. Police did not reveal what items were taken.
If you recognize this guy, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tipsters can get up to $3,000 cash for tips leading to an arrest.