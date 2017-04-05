Trump, Jordan’s King Meet Amid Gorsuch Protests

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump will hold a news conference with Jordan’s King Abdullah, the second.
Questions could come up about his latest suggestion that former National Security Adviser, Susan Rice, unmasked the names of Trump campaign associates for political purposes
Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) staged a marathon protest on the Senate floor overnight, calling on Republicans to delay the vote on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch this week.
This, amid ongoing investigations into ties between President Trump’s campaign and Russia.
“Unacceptable that we’re considering this nomination at this moment when there is a cloud over the presidency,” said Merkley.
Part of those investigations involve the president’s still unsubstantiated claims that President Obama wiretapped Trump Tower.
On Tuesday, the president pointed the finger at the former President’s National Security Adviser, Susan Rice retweeting the link to a story suggesting she may have unmasked the names of Trump Associates picked up during surveillance of foreign targets.
“The effort to ask for the identity of an American citizen is necessary to understand the importance of an intelligence report in some instances,” said Rice while on MSNBC.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer questioned whether Rice’s motivation was political.
Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence was back on Capitol Hill last night trying to hash out a new deal with conservative Republicans to repeal and replace Obamacare. Multiple House Republicans emerged from the closed-door meeting saying they made progress but that no deal has been reached.