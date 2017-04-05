State Senate Says Let The Kids Play

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – The state’s Senate has approved a bill that would require school districts to give elementary-school students 20 minutes of recess a day.
The measure was approved on a unanimous vote, 36-0. Sen. Anitere Flores, a Miami Republican who sponsored the bill, asked members to back the proposal and send a signal to the House which has different ideas.
That chamber’s version would allow recess to be folded into physical-education classes, only requiring recess on days when students don’t have physical education.
“I think PE is important, but I think recess is important. It shouldn’t be in competition with something else,” Flores said.
Flores said. Some parents have lobbied for the measure after learning that their students didn’t have time set aside for recess at school. The House proposal still has two committee stops before reaching the floor.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.