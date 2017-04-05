Poll Shows Majority Of Millennials Approve Of Obamacare

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Washington (CBSMiami) – As the health care debate rages in Washington, a new poll is showing what Millennials think about reforming Obamacare.

The CBS poll showed 63 percent of people 18 to 30 approved of former President Barack Obama’s signature plan.

The most popular part was the ability to stay on a parent’s health care plan until 26 – 75 percent of those surveyed like that.

Millennials biggest problem with Obamacare is the individual mandate – 54 percent said they wanted it gone.

Getting this generation to buy in is a key part of sustaining the Affordable Care Act.

Healthy young people contributing to the pool helps cover the cost of insuring others with serious health issues.

On the hill, Republican lawmakers are facing a familiar problem as they launch an attempt to revive their health care reform plan.

The GOP is still divided on how to reshape their failed bill a day after House Speaker Paul Ryan confirmed they were trying again.

Vice President Mike Pence met with members of the Freedom Caucus Monday.

They were a major part of why the first bill failed.

Monday’s meeting didn’t lead to any kind of deal, according to reports.

Lawmakers and representatives from the White House plan to continue talks Wednesday.