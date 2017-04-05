Brazen Burglars Use Power Tools To Break Into High-Rise Apartment

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A pair of bold burglars had the nerve to stand in a high-rise apartment building hallway and drill their way into a woman’s home.

Equipped with a rather loud power drill and a screwdriver, two burglars made their way into a woman’s apartment on 14th Street and 15th Avenue in the city of Miami.

The March 31st break in was all caught on her surveillance cameras in the middle of the day!

“These offenders were extremely bold,” said Officer Chris Bess. “This crime happened just after 2 p.m.”

The woman who was robbed told CBS4 she didn’t want to be on camera. She was scared the men would come back.

“This is an extremely serious matter because there was $15,000 worth of valuables, so she was startled and she wished that we would catch these offenders,” Bess said.

But this was a bold burglary.

The crooks bypassed a key pad, a lobby with a security check in and went up to the 12th floor.

The woman’s neighbor also didn’t want her face on TV. She said she’s terrified.

“It’s scary because it’s hasn’t happened before and we don’t feel safe here,” Petra said. “It’s really terrifying that they just came in here during the day and robbed the apartment.”

Once they drilled their way in, the burglars took off with $5,000 in cash and $10,000 worth of valuables, which included designer purses.

“They used power tools to gain access and they knew exactly what they were doing,” Bess said.

Police said it could happen to anyone, even those living in high-rises, which is why securing your home is your best defense against criminals.

“Home surveillance videos and cameras are extremely crucial, because of the quality it can help us find these offenders,” Bess said.