Miami Gardens Names 1st Female Police Chief

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A historic first for the City of Miami Gardens.
The city has announced that Delma Noel-Pratt will be their first female police chief.
City Manager Cameron Benson believes “the City of Miami Gardens is fortunate to have a leader of her caliber, expertise, and talent in service of the greater Miami Gardens’ Community.
“We are so excited to welcome Chief Pratt to Miami Gardens,” states Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “Her long career with the county brings extensive knowledge and experience to meet the needs of our community. We’re looking forward to taking our police department to new levels of excellence under her leadership.”
Noel-Pratt brings 24 years of police experience to Miami Gardens. She began her law enforcement career as a Public Service Aide for the City of Miami Police Department in 1989. In January 1993, she joined the Miami-Dade Police department where she is currently a Division Chief.
Noel-Pratt will take over her new position on May 1st.