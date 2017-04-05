Little League Baseball Coach Takes 12-Year Prison Plea For Molestation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
COOPER CITY (CBSMiami) — A former Cooper City little league coach has accepted a plea deal ahead of his trial on child molestation charges.
In exchange for his plea, David Solomon, 48, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, followed by 10 years probation, on more than a dozen charges, including sexual assault on a child under 12, lewd or lascivious molestation and sex battery.
Police said Solomon, a baseball coach at Cooper City Optimist Club, molested two of his players, both of whom were 11-year-old boys, that he’d routinely drive home from practice. A husband and father of two, Solomon would also have the children visit for sleep-overs.
Prosecutors said on at least 8 occasions, while in the coach’s car and home, Solomon had inappropriate sexual conduct with the kids. One child said they played “games,” like giving fun names to specific sex acts.
He also told police that his coach warned him that telling anyone would be a violation of the “bro code.”
In 2000, Solomon was accused of molesting two children at Hialeah Gardens Elementary but the charges were dropped.
Solomon has been in jail for two years and will receive credit for time served.