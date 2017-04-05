Jeter, Jeb Bush May Be Bidding For The Marlins

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Three big names are reportedly interested in buying the Miami Marlins – among them – two former presidential candidates and a former baseball player.
According to Fox Business, a multi-billion dollar bidding war could start for the team during opening week for Major League Baseball.
Within that, at least three potential buyers have emerged – former New York Yankees player Derek Jeter, former GOP presidential candidate and former Florida governor Jeb Bush, and a group of businessmen with backing from Goldman Sachs.
Jeter has reportedly express interest in bidding to buy the team, sources told Fox Business, and he is being represented by a former Morgan Stanley brokerage chief in talks with Marlins President David Samson.
The group headed by Bush is teaming up with Citigroup to possibly finance a bid for the team.
The other group, which has a number of businessmen, have financial backing from Goldman Sachs – a company known for its banking franchises in sports.
Bankers who reportedly represented a group that included former presidential candidate Mitt Romney have also made inquiries about a bid, sources said. But a spokesperson for Romney says he was not involved.
All this comes after Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria expressed interest in selling the team late last year. Loria paid $158 million for the team back in 2008.
Those involved in the bidding process say the team’s price tag could go from $800 million to $1.6 billion.
Spokesmen for the Miami Marlins, Jeter, Bush, Goldman and Citigoup, at last check, had not returned calls for comment.