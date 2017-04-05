In The Recruiting Huddle: Ricky McKnight – Miami Edison

PLAYER: Ricky McKnight

POSITION: Slot

SCHOOL: Miami Edison

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-7

WEIGHT: 160

SCOUTING: One of the more talented football prospects who has been really making major strides since coming over from Northwestern. He is a gifted receiver who has speed and plenty of athleticism. What makes McKnight special is his passion for the game and commitment to getting better. He has competed against some of the elite players in South Florida for several years. And as he heads toward spring, watch how colleges – despite his size – look into what he does. Ask anyone who has played with or against him, and all will tell you that this is a quality football player and a special teammate. Many are looking forward to his final season at the high school level.

TAPE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YXgL8KQWesk&feature=youtu.be