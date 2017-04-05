In The Recruiting Huddle: Michael DiLiello – Cooper City

PLAYER: Michael DiLiello

POSITION: QB

SCHOOL: Cooper City

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 185

SCOUTING: There are very few football prospects in South Florida who have made more gains than this quality football player. Having followed him over the past year and watching him perform a number of times live, there was never a doubt that DiLiello was going to be a very special player. By making the playoffs last season, DiLiello had an opportunity to really showcase his skills – and opposing coaches and players were watching. At 7-on-7 tryouts and during the current offseason, he has been singled out for his play by coaches from all over the country. DiLiello will be a top 5 rated quarterback in a very talented South Florida area. Everyone is excited to see what happens in the spring.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4581226/michael-diliello