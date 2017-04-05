Hurricanes Safety Corn Elder Looking To Make Impact In The NFL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami) – He made his mark on the football field at the University of Miami.

Now, Corn Elder is hoping to do the same in the NFL.

“I’m just going to do some light DB drills,” Elder said as he prepared for a workout. “Just working on my breaks and everything.”

Three weeks from the NFL Draft and Elder is still putting in work down in Coral Gables.

“It’s been exciting getting to do it with the people I came to school with,” Elder said. “It’s something I’ve been dreaming of my whole life and I’m blessed to be in this position. I’m just cherishing the moment.”

This former Hurricanes standout may go as early as the 3rd round, which is pretty impressive considering he played running back in high school.

“The transition was fun,” he said. “I enjoy playing corner now. You know it’s the hardest position on the field but it’s definitely fun. I like the challenge.”

Elder will forever be remember for his role in ‘The Return’ against Duke in 2015, but when it’s all said and done he wants more.

“Mostly everybody who comes through here does great things in the league and I feel like it’s my job to uphold the legacy and just make them proud,” Elder said.

Carrying the Miami torch is a heavy responsibility but some of the pro-Canes think he has the tools to succeed at the next level.

Tracy Howard (Browns safety): “Best in the country right here,” Cleveland Browns safety Tracy Howard said of Elder. “Best in the country right here, I’m going to show him the ropes but he got it though.”

Howard wasn’t the only former Cane that was impressed with Elder.

“Corn is definitely one of the top guys in his class,” said Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns. “Real agile, real fast. A great playmaker.”

This Tennessee native says if and when he’s picked he wouldn’t mind playing for his hometown Titans.