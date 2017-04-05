Hill On Marlins: “Our Bullpen Is Going To Be A Strength For Us”

April 5, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Marlins, MLB

interviews wqam Hill On Marlins: Our Bullpen Is Going To Be A Strength For Us

Miami Marlins President of Baseball Operations, Mike Hill joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to discuss Opening Day, the Marlins having a $115 million payroll and owner Jeffrey Loria trying to sell the team. He also talks about the All-Star game coming down to Miami and how they have handled the Jose Fernandez tragedy.

On Opening Day bullpen struggles- “Our bullpen is going to be a strength for us.”

On the Marlins being sold- “The one thing about a sale is it is above my pay grade and the players. We will control what we can control. This is a pretty tight bunch and they are pretty focused on the task at hand.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Hochman, Crowder, and Krantz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Check Your Bracket!
Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia