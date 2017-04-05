Hill On Marlins: “Our Bullpen Is Going To Be A Strength For Us”

Miami Marlins President of Baseball Operations, Mike Hill joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to discuss Opening Day, the Marlins having a $115 million payroll and owner Jeffrey Loria trying to sell the team. He also talks about the All-Star game coming down to Miami and how they have handled the Jose Fernandez tragedy.
On Opening Day bullpen struggles- “Our bullpen is going to be a strength for us.”
On the Marlins being sold- “The one thing about a sale is it is above my pay grade and the players. We will control what we can control. This is a pretty tight bunch and they are pretty focused on the task at hand.”
